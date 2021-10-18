Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Up 54.7% in September

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,157,500 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the September 15th total of 2,688,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,929.2 days.

HEGIF opened at $5.65 on Monday. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

