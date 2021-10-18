Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Up 54.7% in September

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,157,500 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the September 15th total of 2,688,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,929.2 days.
HEGIF opened at $5.65 on Monday. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.
About Hengan International Group
