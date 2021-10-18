Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives $55.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Ayr Wellness to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AYRWF opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.27).

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

