Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.41% from the stock’s current price.

ESMT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of ESMT opened at $32.28 on Monday. Engagesmart has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

