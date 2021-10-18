Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Hits $0.0629 on Top Exchanges

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $25,662.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.11 or 0.00418706 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000495 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 626.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 45,089,214 coins and its circulating supply is 38,389,214 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

