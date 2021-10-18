Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 20,407 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,989.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,407 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,942,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Illumina by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $409.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $450.78 and its 200 day moving average is $439.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.01 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,568 shares of company stock worth $2,466,244 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

