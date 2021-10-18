United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 932 Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDQ. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after purchasing an additional 150,306 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 226,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 216,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 161,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDQ opened at $26.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

