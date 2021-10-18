OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 3,488 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.34% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 143.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,385,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDHY opened at $55.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $56.68.

