Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires New Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 231.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,246 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group raised its holdings in Unity Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,967 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software stock opened at $141.00 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $174.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.38. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.09.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $23,123,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,321,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,281,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,229,065 shares of company stock valued at $151,602,803. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

