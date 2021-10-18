20,435 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $45.57 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77.

