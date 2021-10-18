Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,960 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,780,000 after acquiring an additional 500,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in GameStop by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME stock opened at $183.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.92 and a beta of -2.20.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $68.20.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

