Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $71.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.59. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

