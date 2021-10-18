AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $115.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $116.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.24. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 61,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $7,065,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 911,697 shares of company stock valued at $111,272,285 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 10,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $339,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

