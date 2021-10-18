Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RVNC. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,633,219.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

