Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IAA by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in IAA during the first quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in IAA by 64.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $57.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.43. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.