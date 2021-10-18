Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9.67 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $673,782,000 after acquiring an additional 484,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $549,417,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $541,146,000 after acquiring an additional 639,060 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,789,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $443,068,000 after acquiring an additional 364,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.27.

NYSE:PXD opened at $190.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 140.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

