Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,862,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,372,000 after purchasing an additional 213,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,234 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $199,369,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Valvoline by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,623,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after purchasing an additional 878,469 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VVV. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

Shares of VVV opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.