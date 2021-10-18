OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 86,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Aemetis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 1,322,168 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter worth $15,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Aemetis by 780.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 481,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $18.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

