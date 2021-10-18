Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,580,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 211.0% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,174 shares of company stock valued at $96,940,483. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $239.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $240.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

