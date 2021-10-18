Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,421 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $197.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day moving average of $174.92. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $200.06. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.