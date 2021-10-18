CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.46.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,334,240.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $136.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

