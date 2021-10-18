Glazer Capital LLC Invests $35,000 in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Holicity in the first quarter worth $26,179,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Holicity in the first quarter worth $22,492,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holicity in the second quarter worth $13,461,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holicity in the second quarter worth $9,263,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Holicity during the second quarter worth $7,410,000. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOL opened at $12.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. Holicity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

