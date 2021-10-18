Glazer Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth $1,513,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth $4,027,000.

Shares of GLSPU stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

