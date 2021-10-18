Glazer Capital LLC Takes Position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Newbury Street Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,896,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newbury Street Acquisition stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

