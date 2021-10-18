Glazer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCA opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

