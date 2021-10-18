Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 8,800 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Nutanix by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nutanix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.