Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $1.96 Million in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its stake in VeriSign by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN stock opened at $214.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at $178,554,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.21, for a total transaction of $140,505.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,440.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,665 shares of company stock worth $5,061,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

