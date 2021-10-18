Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,700 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,657,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,009,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 264,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,776,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBP opened at $111.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.57. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.28 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

IBP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

