Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Globus Medical by 466.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $76.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

