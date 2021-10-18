Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 41.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,636 shares of company stock worth $14,126,665. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $44.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.