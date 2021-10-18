Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 7,198 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.56.

NYSE:CPT opened at $156.91 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $86.78 and a 1 year high of $159.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.53, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.64.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

