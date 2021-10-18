Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,837,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,967,000 after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 33.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4,151.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 15.0% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $165.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $188.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

