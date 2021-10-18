United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,982,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,617,000 after buying an additional 73,575 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,407,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,512,000 after buying an additional 59,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,416,000 after buying an additional 320,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,302,000 after purchasing an additional 240,843 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,202,000 after purchasing an additional 410,968 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $116.74 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

