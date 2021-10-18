Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.56. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $63.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.