United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.81.

NTRS stock opened at $120.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

