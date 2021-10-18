United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $5.71 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova grew its holdings in Trimble by 18.6% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 8,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 46.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,262,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,157,000 after purchasing an additional 402,116 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 12.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $84.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $96.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

