-$3.70 EPS Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.59). Vail Resorts reported earnings of ($3.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $7.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $10.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.82) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

NYSE MTN opened at $336.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 124.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $227.34 and a 12 month high of $353.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 110.34%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total value of $825,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

