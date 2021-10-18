The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives $433.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $433.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $398.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $314.29 and a 12-month high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

