DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives $10.12 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOYU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DouYu International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after buying an additional 348,559 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DouYu International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 47,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DouYu International by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 161,167 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

