CertiK Reaches One Day Volume of $24.23 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00003437 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $119.29 million and $24.23 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 1,920,688.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00068180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00070129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00102940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,982.09 or 1.00088695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.62 or 0.06098378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,648,081 coins and its circulating supply is 56,968,425 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

