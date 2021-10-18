Ossiam Sells 5,642 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $115,276,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at about $45,998,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 193.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,906,000 after buying an additional 153,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 259,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after buying an additional 103,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $128.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.72 and a 200 day moving average of $138.34.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.27 million. Analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

