Natixis Has $2.75 Million Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,239 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.07% of Alarm.com worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,959 shares of company stock worth $4,119,276. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $81.16 on Monday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average is $83.68.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.