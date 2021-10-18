New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $2.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

