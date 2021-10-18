Selfkey Trading 11.4% Higher This Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Selfkey has a market cap of $47.70 million and approximately $40.48 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00042236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00198938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00089707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,829,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

