OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 38,573 WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

WOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

NYSE WOW opened at $19.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,456,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

