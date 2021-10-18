Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS:GZPFY opened at $36.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The energy company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Company Profile

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

