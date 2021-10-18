POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the September 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS POETF opened at $0.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $290.68 million, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.70. POET Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that POET Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

