Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 7.26% of Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OVM opened at $25.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18. Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

