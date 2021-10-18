Jump Financial LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 97.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,909 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $165.33 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

