Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 8,126 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,473 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 56.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,347,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,024,000 after acquiring an additional 844,980 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

