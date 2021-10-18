Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 107 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $27,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $511.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $559.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $873.13. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $496.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $834.31.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

